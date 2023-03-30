Wilmington man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, Anthony Stevens pleaded guilty in Clinton County Common Pleas Court to aggravated vehicular homicide and an O.V.I. charge.

The charges stem from a fatal head-on crash April 27, 2021 resulting in the death of 55-year-old Terry M. Scott, of Dayton.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Stevens, 58, of Wilmington, was operating a red 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, traveling southbound on State Route 380. Stevens struck Scott, who was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle going northbound.

The OSHP stated Stevens drove left of center to avoid striking a stopped car yielding to northbound traffic before turning left onto Inwood Road. This vehicle was not involved in the crash.

Stevens drove left of center and struck the motorcycle head-on, authorities said.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by Chester Township EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP said, adding that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs were indicated to be involved in the crash, according to the OSHP.

Stevens has had a series of criminal charges over the past 25 years, including serving jail time on a prior driving under the influence offense in 2002.

According to Clinton County Municipal Court, he received a 30-day jail sentence in 1996 for domestic violence. He was fined $255 for drug paraphernalia possession and persistent disorderly conduct in 1997. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and received a suspended 60-day jail sentence in 2006 for obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4. He’s currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

