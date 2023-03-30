Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for an alleged O.V.I. and child endangerment at 7:49 p.m. on March 22. According to the report, the incident took place around Grove and West Vine Street and the suspect picked up his child from school while intoxicated.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old Miamisburg female for alleged assault at 8:50 a.m. on March 23. The report indicates police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital on a call of a disorderly individual. The suspect was reportedly attempting to harm hospital staff.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged assault at 10:21 p.m. on March 24. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for fighting around a restaurant on Lowe’s Drive. A 22-year-old male was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old Pleasant Plain female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 8:40 p.m. on March 21. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop around North South and East Locust Street. The report indicates miscellaneous marijuana pipes/paraphernalia were seized.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old female for alleged disorderly conduct at 11:49 p.m. on March 26. The report indicates police responded to the area of Xenia Avenue on the report of a subject lying in the roadway.

• Police arrested a male and a female – both 30 years old – for alleged drug abuse instrument posses and aggravated trespassing at 1:18 p.m. on March 23. The report indicates police located two suspects in a building after receiving a tip from a citizen. Police seized two hypodermic needles.

• Police arrested a 41-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 6:10 p.m. on March 27. The incident took at the 1100 block of South South Street. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old female and a 63-year-old Dayton male for alleged marijuana possession at 10:09 a.m. on March 23. According to the report, the police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on South South Street. A dosage unit of marijuana was seized by police.

• At 1:30 p.m. on March 27, police received a report of child abuse occurring at a West Ruby Avenue residence.

• At 2:48 a.m. on March 21, police responded to a Brownberry Drive residence on a domestic disturbance. The report indicates a 32-year-old female got apparent minor injuries from a friend – a 41-year-old male.

• At 9 a.m. on March 27, police received a report of a maintenance building on Richardson Place. The report indicates the building had been “cut up the side” and it appeared someone attempted to break in.

• At 11:28 p.m. on March 25, police received a report of an attempted aggravated robbery occurring around South Walnut Street. An underaged male was listed as the victim. No suspect has been listed.

• At 6:46 a.m. on March 27, police received a report of vandalism occurring at a West Truesdell Street residence. The report indicates a shed was damaged. The estimated damage value was $1,000.

• At 2:57 a.m. on March 20, police responded to a residence on South South Street in reference to criminal damage to property. The report indicates $200 worth of damage to household items. Police collected a cell phone and cigarettes as evidence. A 24-year-old Sardina male was listed as the suspect.

• At 11:58 p.m. on March 19, police responded to a residence on West Truesdell Street in reference to a possible domestic violence situation. According to the report, while investigating, police discovered suspected narcotics. The report lists a gram of suspected heroin being seized. A 34-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 12:46 p.m. on March 24, a female subject reported someone stole their bicycle from their Jodie Lane residence.

• At 11:36 a.m. on March 21, a 49-year-old female advised she received a note about a bill that needs to be paid, a utility bill valued at $5,000 out of Houston, Texas. The report indicates possible identity fraud.

• At 6 p.m. on March 21, a 20-year-old Hillsboro female reported a Mastercard credit card was stolen from her vehicle while it was at the 300 block of Ruane Drive.

