WASHINGTON CH — The defense letdown East Clinton softball Thursday in a 5-2 defeat at Washington Senior in non-league play in Fayette Co.

East Clinton had two errors and all five Blue Lion runs were unearned, according to the SBAAC website.

Chloe Scott gave up three hits and struck out 13. She also walked seven.

Scott had two doubles and scored both East Clinton runs. Aubrie Simpson and Anna Lopez had two hits each. Lopez also drove in two runs. Novalee Dotson had a hit.