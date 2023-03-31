High winds forecasted for Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is urging locals to prepare now for severe weekend weather.

According to a notice sent out on Friday, the risk of severe weather for Clinton County increased to a “slight risk.” The notice indicates locations to the county’s west are in the “enhanced risk” area.

“Clinton County is now showing at a 2% chance of a tornado occurring within this area. This a very low threat to life and property of an isolated tornado of F0 to F1 intensity possible,” the EMA website states.

Wind gusts could go up to 52 mph on Saturday afternoon, according to the EMA

Citing its website (cc-ema.org/prepare), officials recommend that locals keep phones fully charged, have an emergency kit, and review family emergency plans, among others. If you’re going to be on the road, they recommend having an emergency kit for the car and monitoring the weather.

In regards to potential power outages, they recommend taking an inventory of items that rely on electricity.

“Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member. Determine whether your home phone will work in a power outage and how long battery backup will last,” the website states.

For more info about prepping and updates on the weather, visit cc-ema.org/prepare.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Storm warning charts from the EMA’s website. Courtesy of the Clinton County EMA website Storm warning charts from the EMA’s website. Courtesy of the Clinton County EMA website