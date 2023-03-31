Man indicted on child porn charges

WILMINGTON — On Monday, a 47-year-old Northern Kentucky man was indicted in Clinton County on child porn-related charges.

Samuel Morren is facing two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

According to the affidavit, Wilmington Police Det. Codey Juillerat was assigned on a case from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) referred to by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the affidavit on Sept. 25, 2022, a Reddit user identified as “Exymaco” possessed and reproduced child porn on their account. The photo in question involved a minor female posing nude. The incident occurred within Wilmington, according to the affidavit.

According to a release from Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, Morren was a teacher at Holmes High School in Covington, Kentucky. On Monday, with assistance from Homeland Security, Morren was apprehended at Holmes High School.

“He is currently awaiting his Rule 4 Hearing in Kentucky before being extradited back to Wilmington,” said Fithen. “There is additional evidence that we have recovered that is being examined by Computer Forensic Analysis (CFA).”

Morren is currently incarcerated in the Kenton County Jail in Kentucky.

