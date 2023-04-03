Falcons dump Hurricane at Schwamberger Field 3-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie baseball team defeated Wilmington 3-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division game at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The league outcome puts both teams at 1-1 in the American Division. The Hurricane is 2-2 overall while the Falcons are 1-1.

Talen Oberlin pitched well for the Hurricane, allowing one earned run over 5.1 innings. He struck out three. Jayden Tackett pitched 0.2 innings in relief.

Tackett, Bryson Platt, Jake Stephens and Sam Nichols had Wilmington’s four hits. Platt scored the only WHS run and stole a base.

“Left too many runners in scoring position,” WHS manager Austin Newman lamented.