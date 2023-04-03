Roth to lead Port Authority economic development program

WILMINGTON — Josh Roth has joined the Clinton County Port Authority staff as the economic development director. He brings over 10 years of economic development experience from a variety of work experiences.

“Josh is a great addition to lead our economic development program here in Clinton County,” said Alex Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “His multi-faceted experience and success in various areas of economic and housing development is tremendously valuable and we’re blessed to have him.”

The Clinton County Port Authority is the lead economic development agency for the county as designated by a collaboration between the City of Wilmington, Clinton County, the CIC of Wilmington and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Together with the existing staff of the Port Authority, Roth will be working with Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to continue to engage local businesses and to encourage other businesses to locate in the county, according to a news release.

Most recently, Roth led the economic development efforts for the Central Ohio Transit Authority, working with government and businesses to promote transit oriented real estate redevelopment and workforce mobility.

“I am honored to join the Port Authority team and be part of an organization that plays such an important role in driving economic growth and development in Clinton County,” said Roth. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to build upon the Port Authority’s strong foundation, help support the growth of local businesses, and creating new opportunities for the community.”

Roth earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology from Ohio University, and a Masters in both Public Administration and Applied Economics from Ohio State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Columbus and has earned credentials from the National Development Council as a housing development finance professional and an economic development Finance Professional. Before his role at COTA, Roth worked in various roles of increasing responsibility for the Ohio Department of Development, and the Franklin County (OH) Department of Planning and Economic Development.