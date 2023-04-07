EC tennis ends 18-match losing streak with 5-0 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton ended an 18-match losing streak Friday with a convincing 5-0 win over Blanchester on the EC courts.

The SBAAC National Division win puts East Clinton at 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the National.

Blanchester drops to 1-4 overall, 1-3 in the conference.

The decisive match was at first doubles where Bo Frye outlasted Kaden Cromer in a third-set tiebreaker 10-7.

“Team has worked hard all year,” said EC coach Greg Roberts, who claimed his first win as coach in this one. “The first four matches were against Division I schools and two other undefeated teams. This is what we needed to give us confidence for the future.”

East Clinton also had a thriller at second singles with Carmen Brown rallying from a set down to win 6-8 6-4, 6-2.

Prior to this match, East Clinton’s last win was April 19, 2021 against Clermont Northeastern.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye def Kaden Cromer 4-6, 7-6, 10-7

2-Carmen Brown def Tristan Malone 6-8, 6-4, 6-2

3-East Clinton won by forfeit

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell def Daniel Hinkle, Randy Eckman 6-4, 6-2

2-Teddy Murphy III, Stephan Lazano def Cody Kidd, Chasen Allison 6-4, 6-1