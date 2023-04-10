4-star quarterback commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has once again found a quarterback for its 2024 recruiting class following the commitment of Air Noland of Langston Hughes High School in Georgia.

The nation’s No. 84 player and No. 8 quarterback chose the Buckeyes over 34 other schools with Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M also being considered finalists. His decision comes just a week following his first unofficial visit which concluded with him earning an offer, though the relationship between the two sides had been strong for months.

His addition replaces the loss of Dylan Raiola. The five-star quarterback was once the first member of the 2024 class almost a year ago, spending eight months committed before reopening his recruitment in December. Doing so put the Buckeyes back on the market for a quarterback targeting players such as Alabama commit Julian Sayin, now-Michigan commit Jadyn Davis and others before locking in on Noland.

It also continues a run of high-level quarterback recruiting since Ryan Day has taken over the program. In five cycles, Ohio State has brought in seven quarterbacks with six being considered top 100 recruits at the time of their commitment. Only one — Jack Miller (2020) failed to hold onto that status through their respective signing day.

This marks the second time OSU has pulled a quarterback out of Georgia with Stephen Collier being the first in 2014. Overall the program has brought in 17 players from the state which includes Noland’s high school teammate Jelani Thurman as a four-star tight end in the 2023 class.

This decision also continues a run of commits for a 2024 class that’s added five players over the past three weeks all coming on the offensive side of the ball. Others include four-star offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, four-star running back James Peoples and five-star wide receiver Mylan Graham.

Adding Noland gives OSU’s class nine commits worth 194.92 points sitting fourth in the recruiting rankings behind Georgia, Michigan and LSU.