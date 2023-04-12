Authorities seek suspect wanted for alleged rape

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Tyler James Hagens, who is wanted for the alleged criminal charges of rape and pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Hagens is a black male described as 5’07, 190lbs, with black/brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “TY” on it. Hagens may be driving a 2011 Black Chevrolet Impala, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He has family and acquaintances in the Forest Park, Ohio area and is also reportedly known to be armed with a handgun.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hagens, contact Det. Brandi Carter, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, at 513-695-2338, or e-mail [email protected]