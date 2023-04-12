Volunteers needed for Clean-Up Wilmington event

WILMINGTON — Volunteers are needed for Clean-Up Wilmington’s Earth Day Event.

Annen Vance, code enforcement official for the City of Wilmington and Clean-Up Wilmington organizer, put out a notice for a volunteer sign-up for the Earth Day event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Vance is requesting would-be participants to pre-register at a website before the event.

“Once you have filled out the event information, I will be able to organize everyone into routes and provide the adequate supplies. I will be notifying participants of their designated meeting areas closer to the event,” said Vance in a release.

There will be two teams for the event. The first will be led by Vance for the downtown area. The second will be led by Laura Loggains and will handle Denver Park.

“Please wear weather-appropriate clothing, good walking shoes, and a positive attitude,” she said. “All supplies will be provided onsite, this clean-up is appropriate for all age and ability levels, however children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants are required to sign a waiver provided at check-in, prior to the clean-up.”

If a volunteer has limited mobility, she asks the volunteer select that option when filling out the questionnaire.

If anyone has questions, they can contact Vance at [email protected] or 937-971-9161.

To sign up online visit: https://forms.gle/Y16cF5yzwSHps85b7

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574