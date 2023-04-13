WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Administrative Campus, located at 1850 Davids Drive (the former home of Southern State Community College), will be open for county business soon.

Renovation of the building will house the offices of the Auditor, Recorder, Tax Map, GIS, Human Resources, Board of Commissioners, Treasurer, Coroner, Solid Waste, Emergency Management and the Title Office. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (license bureau) will also be located at the facility.

According to the board of county commissioners, “This is a milestone for the county and will secure the space needed to serve the public for decades to come.”

The 34,000 square foot facility and more than 25 acres of land were obtained in partnership with Southern State’s Board of Trustees, according to a news release.

Complete renovations to the entire structure include an updated HVAC system, IT infrastructure, new roof, parking lot repairs, new windows and new flooring, and many other customer service amenities. An open house will be scheduled in the near future to introduce citizens to the new administrative campus.

Offices will be moving beginning Monday, April 24, and will occur over a two-week period. Community members are encouraged to call ahead when visiting these offices during and immediately following the week of April 24. Urgent matters will be responded to throughout the move.

Phone numbers for the various county offices are:

Auditor 937-382-2250

Recorder 937-382-2067

Tax Map 937-382-4335

GIS 937-382-0035

Human Resources 937-382-3784 or 937-383-1170

Board of Commissioners 937-382-2103

Treasurer 937-382-2224

Coroner 937-383-1242

Solid Waste Management District 937-382-6177

Emergency Management District 937-382-6673

Title Office 937-382-0375

Bureau of Motor Vehicles (License Bureau) 937-382-2864