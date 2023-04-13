Falcons net 5-0 win over Astros on Lebanon Road

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie defeated East Clinton 5-0 Thursday in a non-league tennis match on the Lebanon Road courts.
“Connor Stulz and Avden Faucett continue to lead our team,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.
The Falcons are 6-1 while the Astros slip to 1-6.
SUMMARY
April 13, 2023
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Connor Stulz def Bo Frye 6-0, 6-1
2-Avden Faucett def Stephen Lozano 6-0, 6-0
3-Elias Scott def Carmen Brown 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def Kasen Terrell, Mitchell Ellis 6-0, 6-1
2-Cam Morgan, Shayne Hendricks def Teddy Murphy III, Gretchen Boggs 6-0, 6-0