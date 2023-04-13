Resurfacing set to begin on S.R. 350

CLINTON COUNTY – A resurfacing project on State Route 350 in Clinton County is scheduled to begin, with daily lane restrictions, starting next week.

Beginning Tuesday, April 18, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will impart lane closures on S.R. 350, between S.R. 730 and U.S. 68, to start pavement repairs and resurfacing work. Restrictions will be in place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained with flagging operations.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $835,981 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.