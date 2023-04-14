Astros edge Wildcats 2-1, in three-way tie for first place

WILLIAMSBURG — There’s a logjam at the top of the SBAAC National Division softball standings.

East Clinton scored the winning run in the top of the seventh in a 2-1 win over Williamsburg Friday night.

The win puts East Clinton at 4-1 in the National along with Bethel-Tate and Clermont Northeastern with Williamsburg a half game back at 4-2.

The Astros are 7-5 in all games. Williamsburg is 5-5.

The the game tied at 1-1, Chloe Scott led off the EC seventh with a single. Novalee Dotson reached on an error. One out later after Scott and Dotson pulled off a double steal, Cheyenne Reed grounded to third.

Neither runner broke on contact but Scott raced home with the winning run on the throw to first base to retire Reed.

In the bottom of the seventh, Scott hit the first batter, got an unassisted double play on the next batter and finished off the win with a three-strike punchout.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2023

East Clinton 2, Williamsburg 1

EC^0^1^0^0^0^0^1^(2-8-1)

W^1^0^0^0^0^0^0^(1-3-4)

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 4-0-4-1 Tolle 4-0-1-0 Davis 4-0-0-0 Scott 4-1-2-0 Dotson 4-0-0-0 Lopez 3-0-1-0 Reed 4-0-0-1 Hadley 4-1-0-0 Barton 3-0-0-0 Beiting 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 34-2-8-2

2B: Simpson

SB: Dotson, Lopez, Scott 2, Tolle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Scott (W) 7^3^1^0^2^7