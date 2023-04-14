Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence and criminal trespass at 6:10 a.m. on April 5. According to the report, the suspect threatened “to kill and assault” their parent. He had also trespassed on their property.

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Clarksville male for alleged criminal trespass at 1:58 p.m. on April 3. The suspect was found trespassing around Cowan Creek and Halpin Road in Clarksville/Vernon Township.

• At 5:33 p.m. on April 4, deputies received a report of alleged voyeurism. According to the report, a Blanchester female advised her ex — a Wilmington male — filmed the two of them “having sexual intercourse.”

• At 9:51 p.m. on April 10, a Washington Township female reported her ex allegedly violated a protection order. A 51-year-old Goshen male was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:30 p.m. on April 6, a 47-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported a theft occurring at his Irvin Road residence. The report lists a Taurus handgun as the stolen item.

