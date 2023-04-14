Elston ignites big inning, Wildcats roar 11-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Collin Elston ignited a nine-run fourth inning Friday as Blanchester defeated Clinton-Massie 11-1 at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Blanchester (7-2) has won four straight games. The Wildcats will host Hillsboro for a Senior Day doubleheader. First pitch is set for Noon at Bott Field.

Clinton-Massie, who ended a four-game skid Thursday night, is 2-6.

“This was the best game we’ve played,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “I have to commend the guys on two things. No strikeouts and no errors. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever had a team do that. It’s very impressive for a high school team to pull that off. If we can keep that up, we will have a lot more wins like we did today.”

Austin Dick pitched five innings and allowed one run for the Wildcats.

Blanchester led 2-1 in the fourth when Elston had a run-scoring pinch-hit to make it 3-1. BHS never looked back.

“He’s the one that really got that inning going for us and turned it over to the top,” Lawson said. “He is 3-for-6 in that (pinch-hit) role this year. He’s really a nice bat to come off the bench with runners on base.”

SUMMARY

April 14, 2023

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Blanchester 11, Clinton-Massie 1

B^2^0^0^9^0^(11-6-0)

CM^0^0^1^0^0^(1-5-0)

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-1-1-2 Wiley 0-0-0-0 James Wymer 2-2-0-0 Dick 3-2-1-2 West 2-1-0-1 Sears 1-0-0-0 Sipple 1-2-1-1 Miller 2-0-1-2 Mueller 0-0-0-0 Jansen Wymer 1-1-0-1 Dees 2-1-0-0 Estep 2-1-1-0 Elston 1-0-1-1 TOTALS 20-11-6-10

(1) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Frisch 2-0-0-0 Theetge 3-0-1-1 A. Smith 2-0-1-0 Black 2-0-1-0 Kendrick 1-0-0-0 Hunter 2-0-1-0 Davidson 2-0-1-0 Doyle 2-0-0-0 Elkins 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 16-1-5-1

2B: B-Estep; CM-Black

HBP: B-West, Wiley, James Wymer; CM-Kendrick

SB: B-Dick, Miller, Sipple 2, Jansen Wymer, James Wymer 2; CM-Elkins 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (W)^5^5^1^1^3^4

Clinton-Massie

Kendrick (L)^3.1^4^7^7^4^0

W. Smith^0.0^1^4^4^3^0

Elkins^1.2^1^0^0^0^0