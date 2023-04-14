Falcons battle back for 11-9 win over Wildcats

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie battled back from an early hole and edged Blanchester 11-9 Friday in non-league softball action on the CM diamond.

For the first time in five games, Clinton-Massie’s Sydney Doyle did not drive in a run.

Her teammates made up for it in a big way as the Falcons banged out 14 hits in the win. Layla Davis belted a two-run homer in the fifth.

Clinton-Massie (3-5) batted around in the sixth and scored six runs, the key hit a two-run single by Maddie Ward.

Blanchester (2-10) led 4-1 and 7-3 before Clinton-Massie rallied late in the game. Alayna Davenport had a single, double and triple for BHS.

“You cannot give a team that hits like Clinton-Massie extra outs, because they are going to take advantage of it,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “And you have to take advantage of the opportunities you have to put runs on the board. We left six runners in scoring position in the first four innings and 11 for the game.

“To (Clinton-Massie’s) credit, they made some nice plays to take away a few hits. But, I like the way we once again battled until the final out, as we scored two in the seventh and had the tying runs on first and second.”

Davis pitched the final 2.2 innings to get the win.

”Not the cleanest game but good to see the girls battle back from a four-run deficit to take the lead in the sixth,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “We needed to hold on in the seventh inning as Blanchester didn’t give up and continued to fight.”

SUMMARY

April 14, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 11, Blanchester 9

B^1^3^0^0^3^0^2^(9)

CM^1^0^2^0^2^6^x^(11)

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M Blankenbeckler 3-2-1-0 Q. Dawley 4-0-1-1 Toles 0-3-0-0 Davenport 3-1-3-1 Lansing 5-0-2-1 Bare 4-0-0-0 Falgner 0-0-0-0 H Blankenbeckler 5-0-1-0 Pell 3-0-0-0 B. Dawley 3-0-1-1 Tedrick 1-0-0-0

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-2-2-0 Crombie 3-1-0-0 Doyle 4-3-2-0 Davis 4-2-3-4 O. Ward 2-1-1-0 Green 4-0-2-3 M. Ward 4-1-2-2 Courson 4-1-1-0 Neeley 4-0-1-0

2B: B-Davenport

3B: B-Davenport

HR: CM-Davis

SB: CM-Branham, Doyle 2, Davis, O. Ward, Green, M Ward, Courson 2

SAC: B-B. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B Dawley (L)^2^8^8^7^1^0

Q Dawley^4^5^3^3^3^1