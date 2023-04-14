Three county schools compete in Goshen Invitational

GOSHEN — Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part in the Goshen Middle School Invitational track and field meet Tuesday at Jim Brown Stadium.

Blanchester’s Haven Reeves had a performance to note, breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash, winning the high jump and being part of the winning 4×200-meter relay.

Wilmington won the 4×100-meter relay in 57.43 seconds

Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers won the 800-meter run and was runnerup in the 1,600-meter run.

Indian Hill won the girls meet with Blanchester sixth, Clinton-Massie seventh and Wilmington eighth.

On the boys side, New Richmond was on top with Wilmington 10th, Clinton-Massie 11th and Blanchester 13th.

Top finishes were Wilmington’s Phaydenl Mawyer runner-up in the long jump, Clinton-Massie’s Peyton Warren runnerup in the 100-meter dash, and Blanchester third in the 4×800-meter relay.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

Goshen Middle School Invitational

@Jim Brown Stadium

Boys Results

• 100 meters: (2) Peyton Warren, CM, 11.86; (3) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 12.18

• 200 meters: (5) Holden Wulff, WIL, 26.69; (7) Drew Davenport, BL, 27.09

• 400 meters: (6) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 58.97; (8) Holden Wulff, WIL, 60.9

• 800 meters: (9) Brayden Behymer, BL, 2:38.86; (10) David Young, WIL, 2:40.98

• 1600 meters: (8) Caleb Werling, CM, 5:38.06

• 110 hurdles: (5) Connor Musser, CM, 20.37; (7) Ashton King, WIL, 20.78

• 4×200 relay: (6) Wilmington 1:59.5; (10) Clinton-Massie 2:07.44

• 4×400 relay: (8) Blanchester 4:42.15

• 4×800 relay: (3) Blanchester 10:29.48

• High jump: (5) Eli Sheeley, CM, 5-0

• Long jump: (2) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 16-5; (7) Jacob Allen, BL, 14-6.5; (9) Peyton Warren, CM, 14-1

• Pole vault: (6) Cooper Short, WIL, 7-6

• Discus: (9) Jacob Scott, WIL, 85-10

• Shot put: (4) Kane Scott, BL, 35-8.5

Girls Results

• 100 meters: (1) Haven Reeves, BL, 13.07; (9) Miya Nance, WIL, 14.36; (10) Molly Barnes, BL, 14.37

• 200 meters (4) Kaylin Sanchez, CM, 30.18; (6) Miya Nance, WIL, 30.68; (9) Molly Barnes, BL, 31.0; (10) Mylena Coker, BL, 31.16

• 400 meters: (4) Kennedy Goings, WIL, 1:08.19; (8) Mylena Coker, BL, 1:09.57

• 800 meters: (1) Hailey Myers, CM, 2:49.67

• 1600 meters: (2) Hailey Myers, CM, 6:14.68

• 100 hurdles: (2) Makenna Bennington, CM, 19.1; (3) Miya Nance, WIL, 19.13; (6) Autumn Byrd, WIL, 19.5; (8) Layla Sears, BL, 19.86

• 200 hurdles: (6) Makenna Bennington, CM, 35.6; (8) Gabrielle Wilson, WIL, 36.56

• 4×100 relay: (1) Wilmington 57.43

• 4×200 relay: (1) Blanchester 2:00.63; (5) Wilmington 2:05.24

• 4×400 relay: (3) Clinton-Massie 4:58.99; (9) Wilmington 5:16.27

• High jump: (1) Haven Reeves, BL, 4-6; (6) Brooklynn Beckett, CM, 4-2; (9) Julia Reardon, CM, 4-2

• Pole vault: (5) Carlie Panetta, BL, 6-0; (6) Elliot Conarroe, WIL, 6-0; (7) Haylee Ilg, WIL, 6-0

• Discus: (5) Tessa Potts, BL, 70-1; (7) Emily Goodwin, WIL, 65-4

• Shot put: (2) Tessa Potts, BL, 32-4