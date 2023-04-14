Three county schools compete in Goshen Invitational

GOSHEN — Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took part in the Goshen Middle School Invitational track and field meet Tuesday at Jim Brown Stadium.
Blanchester’s Haven Reeves had a performance to note, breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash, winning the high jump and being part of the winning 4×200-meter relay.
Wilmington won the 4×100-meter relay in 57.43 seconds
Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers won the 800-meter run and was runnerup in the 1,600-meter run.
Indian Hill won the girls meet with Blanchester sixth, Clinton-Massie seventh and Wilmington eighth.
On the boys side, New Richmond was on top with Wilmington 10th, Clinton-Massie 11th and Blanchester 13th.
Top finishes were Wilmington’s Phaydenl Mawyer runner-up in the long jump, Clinton-Massie’s Peyton Warren runnerup in the 100-meter dash, and Blanchester third in the 4×800-meter relay.
SUMMARY
April 11, 2023
Goshen Middle School Invitational
@Jim Brown Stadium
Boys Results
• 100 meters: (2) Peyton Warren, CM, 11.86; (3) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 12.18
• 200 meters: (5) Holden Wulff, WIL, 26.69; (7) Drew Davenport, BL, 27.09
• 400 meters: (6) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 58.97; (8) Holden Wulff, WIL, 60.9
• 800 meters: (9) Brayden Behymer, BL, 2:38.86; (10) David Young, WIL, 2:40.98
• 1600 meters: (8) Caleb Werling, CM, 5:38.06
• 110 hurdles: (5) Connor Musser, CM, 20.37; (7) Ashton King, WIL, 20.78
• 4×200 relay: (6) Wilmington 1:59.5; (10) Clinton-Massie 2:07.44
• 4×400 relay: (8) Blanchester 4:42.15
• 4×800 relay: (3) Blanchester 10:29.48
• High jump: (5) Eli Sheeley, CM, 5-0
• Long jump: (2) Phayden Mawyer, WIL, 16-5; (7) Jacob Allen, BL, 14-6.5; (9) Peyton Warren, CM, 14-1
• Pole vault: (6) Cooper Short, WIL, 7-6
• Discus: (9) Jacob Scott, WIL, 85-10
• Shot put: (4) Kane Scott, BL, 35-8.5
Girls Results
• 100 meters: (1) Haven Reeves, BL, 13.07; (9) Miya Nance, WIL, 14.36; (10) Molly Barnes, BL, 14.37
• 200 meters (4) Kaylin Sanchez, CM, 30.18; (6) Miya Nance, WIL, 30.68; (9) Molly Barnes, BL, 31.0; (10) Mylena Coker, BL, 31.16
• 400 meters: (4) Kennedy Goings, WIL, 1:08.19; (8) Mylena Coker, BL, 1:09.57
• 800 meters: (1) Hailey Myers, CM, 2:49.67
• 1600 meters: (2) Hailey Myers, CM, 6:14.68
• 100 hurdles: (2) Makenna Bennington, CM, 19.1; (3) Miya Nance, WIL, 19.13; (6) Autumn Byrd, WIL, 19.5; (8) Layla Sears, BL, 19.86
• 200 hurdles: (6) Makenna Bennington, CM, 35.6; (8) Gabrielle Wilson, WIL, 36.56
• 4×100 relay: (1) Wilmington 57.43
• 4×200 relay: (1) Blanchester 2:00.63; (5) Wilmington 2:05.24
• 4×400 relay: (3) Clinton-Massie 4:58.99; (9) Wilmington 5:16.27
• High jump: (1) Haven Reeves, BL, 4-6; (6) Brooklynn Beckett, CM, 4-2; (9) Julia Reardon, CM, 4-2
• Pole vault: (5) Carlie Panetta, BL, 6-0; (6) Elliot Conarroe, WIL, 6-0; (7) Haylee Ilg, WIL, 6-0
• Discus: (5) Tessa Potts, BL, 70-1; (7) Emily Goodwin, WIL, 65-4
• Shot put: (2) Tessa Potts, BL, 32-4