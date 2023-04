WILMINGTON — Bethel-Tate sent Wilmington to its fourth straight loss Friday 11-0 on the WHS diamond.

The loss puts the Hurricane at 4-6. The Tigers, among three teams tied for first in the SBAAC National Division, are 8-2.

Addison Kretchek and Lilly Trentman had the only Wilmington hits.

Lauren Diels took the pitching loss. Seven of the 11 runs were earned.