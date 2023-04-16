Dietz performs well for WC women’s track, field

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team placed ninth in a 13-team field at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Outdoor Championships at Ohio Wesleyan University Saturday.

Senior Madison Dietz scored in both track and field events. The Waynesville High School graduate took second in the long jump (16-10.75). Dietz also took fourth in the 100-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 12.50 seconds.

Dietz wasn’t the only sprinter to score points as Kylee Schafer turned in a personal-best time of 25.46 seconds to finish runner-up in the 200-meter dash. Kaitlyn Rauch rounded out the individual performances with a fourth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run.

The WC sprinting duo of Dietz and Schafer teamed with Jaineen Smith and Rachel Spanfellner to finish fifth in the 4×100-meter relay in 50.38 seconds.

The Quakers will compete at both the Jesse Owens Invitational (Friday) and the Mount St. Joseph Invitational (Saturday) next weekend.