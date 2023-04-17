Wildcat boys, girls both runnersup at SE Inv.

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Blanchester boys and girls track and field teams both finished second Saturday at the Southeastern Invitational.

On the girls side, Jaida Jones won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.31 seconds while Ainsley Whitaker took first in the discus with a toss of 104-6.

For the boys, the 4×100-meter relay team of Tristan Malone, Casey Gilbert, Isaiah Abbott and Dustin Trace clocked 48.46 to win the race.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2023

Southeastern Invitational

@Southeastern High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Emmanuel Christian 148, Blanchester 80, Bethel 70, Southeastern 60, Col. Briggs 29

4×800 RELAY: 4-Blanchester (Crothers, Culberson, Johnson, Williams) 10:59.26

110 HURDLES: 4-Sebastian Smith 19.75; 5-Sam McEntire 20.88

100 DASH: 3-Dustin Trace 12.2; 3-Casey Gilbert 12.2

4×200 RELAY: 3-Blanchester (Gilbert, Malone, Abbott, Trace) 1:43.66

1600 RUN: 7-Brendan Crothers 7:24.99

4×100 RELAY: 1-Blanchester (Malone, Gilbert, Abbott, Trace) 48.46

400 DASH: 4-Alexander Johnson 60.13

300 HURDLES: 2-Sebastian Smith 47.73; 5-Sam McEntire 51.49

800 RUN: 4-Xander Culberson 2:31.59

200 DASH: 3-Isaiah Williams 25.72; 4-Casey Gilbert 25.76

3200 RUN: 5-Jonathan Rowan 14:26.51

4×400 RELAY: 3-Blanchester (Malone, Culberson, Johnson, Smith) 4:05.81

SHOT PUT: 2-Chasen Allison 41-8.75; 4-Isaiah Gray 26-1

DISCUS: 3-Chasen Allison 100-3; 7-Isaiah Gray 64-5

LONG JUMP: 4-Sam McEntire 16-8; 6-Isaiah Abbott 15-10

POLE VAULT:

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Southeastern 119, Blanchester 75, Bethel 73, Emmanuel Christian 48, Col. Briggs 31

4×800 RELAY: 2-Blanchester (Phillips, Panetta, Haggerty, Grillot)

100 HURDLES: 1-Jaida Jones 19.31; 5-Emma Williams 21.36

100 DASH: 6-Hailee Harris 15.72; 10-Courtney Gilbert 17.43

4×200 RELAY: 3-Blanchester (Sullivan, Coyle, Harris, Paulson) 2:08.34

4×100 RELAY: 2-Blanchester (Williams, Paulson, Whitaker, Jones) 57.08

400 DASH: 7-Kaci Grillot 1:32.21; 8-Courtney Gilbert 1:38.9

300 HURDLES: 4-Emma Williams 1:06.41

800 RUN: 2-Chloe Paulson 3:02.79; 3-Morgyn Coyle 3:03.64

200 DASH: 3-Ainsley Whitaker 30.38; 7-Hailee Harris 34.41

SHOT PUT: 3-Shelbee Panetta 26-11; 7-Savannah Haggerty 19-11

DISCUS: 1-Ainsley Whitaker 104-6; 6-Myla Skates 61-0

LONG JUMP: 2-Jaida Jones 13-5; 5-Morgyn Coyle 12-2.5

HIGH JUMP: 2-Gracyn Phillips 3-10