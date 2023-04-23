Steed finishes as runnerup in Urbana Junior Classic

In the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour opener last week, Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed secured first place via scorecard playoff.

This week, Steed came up on the short end of the scorecard.

Steed, Gavin Augenstein of Lebanon and Julian Myers of Dublin all finished at 9-over par through 36 holes in the Urbana Junior Classic at the Urbana Country Club.

Augenstein earned the title with Steed and Myers finishing second on the event’s leaderboard.

Steed had rounds of 75 and 78.

Owen Goodwin from Oregonia was 22nd over with a 177 total.