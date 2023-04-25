Clinton County Reads concludes successful program

By
news engin
-

Guest speaker Larkin Vonalt, right, director of the Dayton Book Fair, with Blanchester Public Library director and CCReads Steering Committee chair Chris Owens.

Provided by Mary Thomas Watts

Month-long programming for Clinton County Reads 2023 concluded Thursday evening with dinner, by Shoelaces Catering, in Wilmington’s Moyer Community Room.

This year’s community-wide read, selected by ballot, was Louise Erdrich’s novel, “The Sentence.” Clinton County Reads is sponsored annually by all of the public libraries in the county, Wilmington College’s Watson Memorial Library, and Books ‘n’ More.

Other members of the Steering Committee are Eileen Brady, Joy Brubaker, Peggy Dunn, Joe Knueven, Bonnie Starcher, Marla Stewart, Mary Thomas Watts, and Mike Wells.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR