Leadership Clinton Class of ‘23 celebrates graduation

The Leadership Clinton Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on Tuesday at the Loft.

Stephanie Butler was recognized as an Outstanding Community Leader on Tuesday at the Leadership Clinton graduation on Tuesday.

The Leadership Clinton Class of 2023. From left, Chad Ross, Dwayne Gross, Dustin Ratcliff, Reagan Elzroth, Shanon Bene, Eric Hayslett, John Walker, Beatriz Ibanez, Hannah Lutz, Cindy Stinger, Jason Shope, Chasity Williams, Kristi Burns, Joel Richter, Kati McFarland, Jeremy Johnson, Andy McCool. Not present were Kassandra Harris and Michelle Umstead.