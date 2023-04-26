Centerville B posts 5-0 win over Wilmington

CENTERVILLE — In an always tough match, Wilmington lost to Centerville B 5-0 Wednesday in non-league tennis.

The Hurricane is 4-11.

The match of the day came at second singles where Trey Reed lost a third set 7-10 to drop the match 7-6, 2-6, 7-10.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2023

@Centerville High School

Centerville B 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Alex Lazic was def by Xiao 0-6, 0-6

2-Trey Reed was def by Rhoads 7-6, 2-6, 7-10

3-Asher Fudge was def by Turner 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Wooten, Leedy 0-6, 0-6

2-Trey Hagen, Christian Perez were def by Nold Williamson 1-6, 0-6