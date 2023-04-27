BHS pushes National best to brink but falls 6-5

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and defeated Blanchester 6-5 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

The win clinches at least share of the National crown for the Rockets. They are 17-4 overall, 10-1 in the division.

Blanchester is 3-14 overall, 2-8 in league play.

“This was just a good, all-around softball game,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said. “Both pitchers threw well, both teams made plays on defense, both teams hit the ball well and both teams made a few mistakes.”

SUMMARY

April 26, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 6, Blanchester 5

B^2^1^2^0^0^0^0^(5-11-3)

C^0^1^2^0^0^1^1^1^(6-7-2)

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 3-1-0-0 Peters 4-0-1-0 Davenport 4-1-1-1 Lansing 4-1-2-0 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-1-0 Bare 4-1-2-1 Pell 4-0-1-1 Falgner 3-1-1-0 Tedrick 4-0-2-1

2B: Lansing

HBP: M. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^7.2^7^6^5^2^3