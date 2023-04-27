Brewer participates in UF’s Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY, OH — StefaniRae Brewer, of Clarksville, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2023 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Brewer presented “A Retrospective Chart Review to Investigate the Relationship Between Antipsychotic Medications and Pediatric Weight Gain in Children Receiving State Services.”

Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2023.

