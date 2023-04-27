Hurricane outlasts Falcons in Lacrosse Town Shootout XVI, 11-9

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington outlasted Clinton-Massie 11-9 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field in the Lacrosse Town Shootout XVI.

“The Massie goalie was a stone wall and made some ridiculous saves,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said.

Clinton-Massie’s James Brooks made 19 saves in goal.

The Hurricane took the lead, according to Shultz, thanks to the faceoff success of Logan Camp and Eli Hibbs.

“(They) are a luxury in this game,” he said. “Their dominance has created so many possessions for our offense.”

Wilmington is 8-2 after the “ugly” win, Shultz added.

“Clinton-Massie has greatly improved since March and they challenged us in all phases of the game,” Shultz said. “The shots we made were earned.”

Camp had four goals in the win and has 94 in his WHS career, second on the all-time list.

Michael Streety and Eric Maus had two goals each. Manny Castillo, Nino Gonzalez and Isaiah Hicks had one goal each.

On the Clinton-Massie side of the ledger, Mason Martini had five goals while Cayden Long added two. Hunter Monds and Tanner Strouth-Hale scored one goal each.