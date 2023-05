BATAVIA — Four East Clinton errors led to 10 unearned runs Saturday in an 11-1 loss to Batavia.

East Clinton (7-12) had just three hits. Chloe Scott homered while Aubrie Simpso and Savannah Tolle both singled. Tolle drove in a run and Hadley scored a run.

Scott struck out 11 in the circle.

Emma Hopper drove in four runs for the Bulldogs (9-11).