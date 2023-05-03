Way Back Wednesday: A conservation field day

Wilmington College Conservation Field Day – Aug. 19, 1949: H.M. Poole, of Fry-Fyter Co., Dayton, presenting David Blackburn, New Vienna, winner of district level land plowing contest; others: Charles LeMay, Waynesville, second; Melvin Hollingsworth, New Vienna, third and Albert Kessler, Fayetteville, third. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

