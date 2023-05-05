Hurricane rallies for 10-9 win over Falcons

WILMINGTON — Four straight run-producing hits highlighted Wilmington’s seven-run fifth inning Thursday in a 10-9 win over Clinton-Massie.

The SBAAC American Division softball triumph puts the Hurricane at 8-10, 3-7. The Falcons fall to 5-12, 1-10. The game was the completion of a rain-suspended game from April 21.

Down 6-3 going to the fifth, Wilmington surged to the lead on two-run singles by Lauren Diels, Keiana Murdock and Jaydin Applegate. Addison Kretchek also had a run-scoring hit in the fifth.

Massie, now down 10-6, scored three runs in the sixth on hits by Laila Davis and Maddie Ward.

Diels struck out 11 in the circle to get the win for the Hurricane. Only five of the nine runs she allowed were earned. Diels also had four hits and three RBI at the plate. Murdock also drove in three runs.

McKenna Branham had three hits and scored three times for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 10, Clinton-Massie 9

CM^2^2^0^2^0^3^0^(9)

W^1^0^1^1^7^0^x^(10)

(9) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-3-3-1 Crombie 5-2-2-0 Doyle 5-2-2-1 Davis 1-1-1-1 O. Ward 2-0-0-2 Green 3-0-1-0 M. Ward 3-1-1-2 Courson 4-0-0-0 Neeley 4-0-0-0

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 2-1-0-0 Trentman 4-2-1-0 Blackburn 4-2-2-0 L. Diels 4-1-4-3 Kretchek 4-1-2-2 Murdock 4-2-2-3 Applegate 4-1-2-2 Riley 2-0-0-0 Murtland 2-0-0-0

2B: CM-Branham

HR: W-Murdock

SB: CM-Doyle, M. Ward; W-L. Diels, Applegate

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Courson (L)^6^13^10^na^2^6

Wilmington

L. Diels (W)^7^10^9^5^4^11