Cats suffer second straight 16-2 defeat

MT. ORAB — Western Brown handed Blanchester its second straight 16-2 defeated Friday night in non-league baseball.

The Wildcats drop to 14-5. The Broncos, winners of the SBAAC American Division, are 13-9.

“I dont know the last time I saw a team hit like that,” said Aaron Lawson, Blanchester manager. “They absolutely drove the baseball from gap to gap … all nine of them. No easy outs. Sometimes you need to tip your cap and move on. We were overmatched.”

Lawson said he was pleased his team battled to the end.

James Wymer drove in the two BHS runs.

SUMMARY

May 5, 2023

@Western Brown High School

B^0^2^0^0^0^(2-6-4)

WB^5^9^1^1^x^(16-10-1)

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-0-1-0 James Wymer 2-0-1-2 West 3-0-1-0 Miller 3-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-0 Skates 1-0-0-0 Dees 2-0-1-0 Estep 1-0-1-0 Dick 1-0-0-0 Burress 1-0-0-0 Mueller 2-1-0-0 Elston 1-1-1-0 Sears 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-2-6-2

(16) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Frye 4-3-2-1 Schneeman 3-3-3-3 A Crall 4-1-1-2 Barber 2-2-1-2 Dillon 2-2-0-0 Herrmann 1-2-0-1 Jamison 3-1-1-3 Graham 3-1-2-3 Spears 2-1-0-1 TOTALS 24-16-10-16

2B: B-Roush; WB-Schneeman, A. Crall, Jamison, Graham

HBP: B-James Wymer; WB-Schneeman, Barber 2, Graham

SB: B-Elston, Mueller, Sears; WB-Schneeman

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Blanchester

Roush (L)^1.1^8^13^12^4^2

Dick^1.2^2^2^1^1^1

Dees^1^0^1^1^2^2

Western Brown

Frye (W)^4.2^6^2^2^3^8

Barber^0.1^0^0^0^0^)