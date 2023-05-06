Goshen clips Wilmington in 9 innings 4-3

GOSHEN — After rallying in the seventh, Wilmington lost to Goshen 4-3 in nine innings Friday night in SBAAC American Division softball.

Wilmington is 7-11 overall, 2-8 in the division. Goshen is 11-9, 5-5.

Wilmington trailed 3-1 going to the seventh but plated two runs to tie the game, 3-3.

Goshen scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to win it.

Lauren Deils took the loss but struck out 14 batters. Goshen had 14 hits.

Toria Willis led Wilmington with three hits and an RBI. Lilly Trentman had two hits and an RBI while Danni Riley had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Addison Kretchek, Jaydin Applegate (run scored) and Diels also had hits. WHS had nine hits in the game and struck out just one time, according to the SBAAC website.