ODOT: Lane closures this week on I-71 in Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY — Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week for earthwork.

Beginning at approximately 8 p.m. today, I-71 North and South will be reduced to one lane between the U.S. 68 and S.R. 72 interchanges until 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 while crews continue excavation work in the median.

Although I-71 will be open to traffic in each direction, motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area.

