WC education students create resource library as class project

Wilmington College teacher education students developed a curriculum resource library as an ambitious class project that will benefit both students and even faculty members for many years.

Students in the Communication and Collaboration in Special Education class of Dr. Janice Kreiner, assistant professor of education, were assigned to collaborate in identifying and addressing a need in the Education Dept. They accepted the challenge by transforming a previously open space into a repository of books, manuals and other teaching resources.

Dr. Jane Bogan, area coordinator and associate professor of education, lauded the class for their initiative and creativity. “They have worked hard and made a great space for the education students that follow them through the program,” she said. “This is such an asset to our program and I’m so proud of the work these students have accomplished.”

The class reached out to partner school districts and obtained a “massive amount” of donated items such as old curriculum books and teaching manipulatives (hands-on learning items used in teaching children).

Kreiner said the students’ work represented the best ideals of the course featuring communication and collaboration. “They used those skills and styles to communicate with community partners and collaborated among themselves to successfully complete this project.”

She noted she’s already had students in another of her classes stop by the curriculum resource library as a “field trip” learning experience.