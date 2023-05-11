Cowboys lasso Wildcats with 4-run seventh 9-8

BLANCHESTER — Wyoming rallied with four runs in the seventh inning and defeated Blanchester 9-8 Thursday in non-league baseball at Bott Field.

“We let that one slip right through our fingertips,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson. “We had two costly errors in the seventh that gave them the lead. Other than that we played a great game. We got a quality start from Austin (Dick), infield/outfield played very clean, had 15 hits, got a sacrifice bunt down in a big moment late. A lot of good things to build upon.”

Blanchester is 15-7. Wyoming is 13-10. BHS has lost five of its last six.

“We schedule bigger schools the last week of the season to prep for the tournament. It’s a catch 22,” Lawson said. “We consistently remind the team it’s not about winning. It’s about getting better each day. Today I know we lost but we got better and that’s what is important.”

James Wymer had four hits for the Wildcats. Bryce Sipple had two hits and drove in three runs. Dreyden Dees had three hits.

SUMMARY

May 11, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

W^0^0^1^0^4^0^4^(9-11-2)

B^4^1^0^1^0^2^0^(8-15-2)

(9) WYOMING (ab-r-h-rbi) Stevens 5-1-1-0 Neufarth 4-2-2-1 Melvin 4-1-2-0 Pippin 4-1-2-1 Weyman 2-2-0-0 Allen 3-1-2-2 Woods 2-0-0-0 T Turner 2-1-1-4 Lind 3-0-0-0 Nikolaidis 1-0-1-1 Green 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 33-9-11-9

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-3-1-0 James Wymer 4-1-4-1 West 3-1-2-1 Sipple 3-1-2-3 Dick 3-1-1-1 Dees 4-0-3-1 Elston 4-0-1-1 Mueller 4-0-0-0 Adkins 4-1-1-0 TOTALS 31-8-15-8

2B: W-Stevens, Nikolaidis; B-James Wymer

3B: B-Sipple

HR: W-Neufarth

SAC: B-West

HBP: W-Weyman, Allen; B-Sipple

SB: W-Neufarth, Melvin 2, Pippin; B-Dick, Roush, West, James Wymer

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Wyoming

Stevens^2^8^5^5^1^0

Lind^3^5^3^3^2^1

Nikolaidis (W)^2^2^0^0^0^0

Blanchester

Dick^6^10^8^8^2^4

Dees (L)^1^1^1^1^1^0