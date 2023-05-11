WHS tennis season ends at D2 sectional in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Wednesday at the Division II Sectional tournament at Centerville High School.

The lone win for the Hurricane came in the doubles bracket where Anthony Perez and AJ Reagan were 6-2, 6-2 winners over Kasen Terrell and Mitchell Ellis of East Clinton.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

Asher Fudge was defeated by Parker Butler (Dixie) 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 (3-7)

Alex Lazic was defeated bY Ethan Withers (DC) 2-6, 2-6

Trey Reed was defeated by Sam Wendling (CJ) 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

Trey Hagen, Cristian Perez were defeated by John Arthur, Justin Matthew (Legacy) 0-6, 0-6

AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez defeated Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell (EC) 6-2, 6-2; were defeated by Hunter Peterson, Ben Arnold (Ced) 1-6, 1-6