Borgan, Vilvens improve NCAA chances in Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Nathan Borgan took advantage of the Carius/Gregory Invitational, one of the last chance meets, to improve his position nationally in the hammer throw.

On the campus of North Central College Thursday, Borgan moved himself into the field for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Borgan entered the meet two spots out of the nationals field, but produced a season-best heave of 193-1, which currently sits 10th in all of NCAA Division III.

Wilmington High School graduate Brady Vilvens joined Borgan in improving his position for the national meet by clearing 6-8.25 in the high jump to move into the top 15 in the country.

Freshman Brett Brooks competed in both the discus and the shot put with his highest finish being seventh in the discus with a heave of 141-7.

Day two of the Carius/Gregory Invitational begins with field events at 11 a.m.