EC senior Stonewall commits to play volleyball at Wilmington College

East Clinton senior Lauren Stonewall will continue her academic and volleyball career this fall at Wilmington College. Stonewall is shown in the photo, from left to right, with her brother Grant Stonewall, mother Jennifer Garrison and father Addison Stonewall. Lauren has been coached at East Clinton by Sarah Sodini, Bob Malone and Angie Collom.