Blan JV rallies for 9-8 victory in season finale

The Blanchester junior varsity softball team rallied from an 8-1 deficit to defeat Bethel-Tate 9-8 Saturday in the season finale.

Blanchester scored four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.

Desiree Abbott, who pitched seven innings and gave up five earned runs and struck out three, had the game-winning hit in the seventh for the Wildcats.

Nikki White had two doubles and drove in four runs. Abbott finished with two hits and two RBI.

The defense was led by Lainey Dameron and Lilly Bates, Grogg said.

Alivia Lynch had a hit and scored twice. Dameron had a double, a run batted in and scored twice. Riley Ledford walked twice and scored two runs. Bates had a sacrifice and Lydia Siler had a hit and scored a run. Olivia Ober was hit by a pitch.