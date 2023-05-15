Submitted Photo

In honor of Billy Ray Anders’ recent induction into The Ohio State University Athletic Hall of Fame signs were installed at the gateways to the Village of Sabina. These signs were donated by Larry and Brenda Woods. In a press release to the News Journal, the Woods family said the signs would not have been possible without the assistance of Sabina mayor Ben Collings, Village Council members, and street supervisor Steve Carrol. Billy Ray and his wife Diane reside in the village. The hope is for all residents and visitors to enjoy the signs and honor Billy’s legacy, the press release said. Anders also was inducted into the inaugural class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Despite not playing football during his time at Sabina High School, Anders went on to establish several pass catching records while playing football for Ohio State, then coached by Woody Hayes.