Doyle, Staehling earn top honors among SBAAC awards

Clinton-Massie’s Sydney Doyle and Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling were honored as athletes of the year in their respective sports as the SBAAC spring sports awards were announced.

Despite being on the last-place American Division softball team, Doyle was named player of the year. Doyle was the top hitter in the American Division with a .656 average and second overall. Only a sophomore, Doyle had 29 runs batted in and five homeruns. She stole 15 bases this season and scored 33 runs.

Staehling, a senior, earned the top field event athlete in the National Division. The Blanchester power plant won the National Division discus (147-10) and shot put (45-10.5) championships at last week’s league meet.

Following are the Clinton County athletes honored by the SBAAC, along with the players and coaches of the year regardless of team affiliation:

BASEBALL

American Division: POY-Abe Crall, WB; COY-Jon Crall, WB; first team-WHS, Sam Nichols, Jake Stephens, Jayden Tackett; CM, Miles Theetge; second team-WHS, Bryson Platt; CM-Liam Denehy; honorable mention, WHS, Alex Massie; CM, Evan Davidson.

National Division: POY: Eli Jones, Wbg; COY-Troy Bach, Wbg; first team-BHS, Tyler Miller, Sammy Roush, Bryce Sipple, Zach West; second team, EC-Dakota Collom, Peyton Lilly; BHS, Drey Dees, Austin Dick, James Wymer

SOFTBALL

American Division: POY: Sydney Doyle, CM; COY-Blaine Wallace; first team-WHS, Lauren Diels; CM, Doyle; second team-WHS, Nevaeh Blackburn; CM, McKenna Branham; honorable mention-WHS-Toria Willis; CM-Laila Davis

National Division: Co-POY: Tiffany Drewry, CNE; Co-POY: Haley Johnson, BT; COY-Terri Hoerth, CNE; first team-BHS, Lydia Peters; EC- Chloe Scott; second team-EC, Savannah Tolle; BHS, Alayna Davenport, Jocelyn Lansing; honorable mention-EC, Aubrie Simpson

TENNIS

American Division: POY: Ethan Dragoo, NR; COY-Doug Widner, Go; first team-WHS, Alex Lazic, Trey Reed; CM-Connor Stulz, Avden Faucett; second team- CM-Elias Scott/Camden Morgan

National Division: POY: Jayson Marks, Geo; COY-Geoff Hyde, Geo; second team-BHS, Kaden Cromer, Tristen Malone, Cody Kidd/Aidan Begley

BOYS TRACK, FIELD

American Division: ROY: Brayden Dill, WB; FOY: Dane Tomlin, WB; COY-Wayne Stacy, Bat; first team-WHS, Zeth Cowin, Henry Hildebrandt; CM-Weston Carpenter, Logan Chesser, Willem Kimple, Marty Krieder, Cale Wilson; second team-WHS, Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson, Zane Smith, Conner Walters, Preston Zeigler; CM, Tye Phipps

National Division: ROY: CJ Boothby, CNE; FOY: Gabriel Staehling, BHS; COY-Chris Rolph, Wbg; first team-BHS-Staehling; second team-BHS, Chasen Allison, Isaiah Williams, Dustin Trace, Michael Mulvhill, Tristen Malone; EC-Jacob George

GIRLS TRACK, FIELD

American Division: ROY-Peyton Dooloukas, G0; FOY-Cheyanne Thomas, Go; COY-Mark Abbinante, WB; first team-WHS, Madison Schuster, Chloe Sutton; second team-WHS, Madelyn Brausch, Ava Hester, Taylor Noszka, Hannah Scott

National Division: ROY: Tabbi Courts, BT; FOY-Halley Hehemann, BT; COY-Shane Mays, BT; first team-EC, Emily Arnold, Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh; second team-BHS, Aubrey Stevens