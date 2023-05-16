Wilmington Transit System: What are your transportation needs?

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Transit System (WTS) is inviting locals to take part in a survey regarding their transportation needs.

“We are pleased to invite you to participate in an important transportation plan for the Wilmington Transit System (WTS) and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Transit. The WTS is extending invitations to agencies, businesses, government organizations, medical providers, and other stakeholders throughout Wilmington and Clinton County to a meeting with our consultants and discuss the transportation needs and challenges faced by your customers, patrons, friends, and family members. WTS works hard to meet all of the transportation needs, but we are seeking your input to help us improve mobility for everyone in our service area,” a release from WTS states.

According to the release, the purpose of the study is to identify gaps and challenges people face when they need a ride and do not have one to an appointment, employment, shopping, and any other trip purpose.

The planning process will involve extensive stakeholder involvement, public outreach, evaluation of current public transportation services, and identification of transportation barriers, gaps, and challenges.

“These activities will provide a foundation for strategies to guide us through the next five years,” the release states.

Please visit surveymonkey.com/r/rideWTS or scan the QR code with your phone to access the survey.

WTS asks that the survey be completed by May 22. If you have questions or need a printed or translated version of the survey, contact Bethany Renner at [email protected] or 937-299-5007.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574