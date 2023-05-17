Cook re-elected to six-year team on SWDAB

Tim Cook, the assistant principal/athletic director at Western Brown High School, was re-elected to a new six-year term beginning Aug. 1 of the Southwest District Athletic Board of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Cook has served on the Southwest District Athletic Board since 2011 and served as president in 2014 and 2020. He also was appointed to the OHSAA Board of Directors from 2013-2015, serving as vice president in 2014-15.

Cook will be starting his 40th year in the Western Brown Local School District and 27th year as the assistant principal and athletic director.

He served as a SWOADA officer from 2001-2009 and served on the OIAAA Board of Directors from 2009-2014. Cook is a 1980 graduate of Fairfield High School in Leesburg.