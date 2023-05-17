Cowin, Cody to continue seasons next week at Wayne

BELLBROOK — A pair of Wilmington High School athletes qualified for next week’s Region 4 Track and Field Championship on the first day of competition at the Division I Bellbrook District meet Wednesday.

Zeth Cowin was third in the discus with a throw of 148-7. Cameron Gay of Centerville won the event with a toss of 167-3.

Adrien Cody went 20-0 to place fourth in the long jump. Sopuluchi Anosike of Centerville won the event at 21-7.75.

Cowin and Cody will compete in next week’s regional meet at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

The Division I meet continues Friday. Wilmington did not have any athletes compete in the preliminary heats on Wednesday and advance to Friday.

The Wilmington girls are in the Division II District meet Thursday and Saturday at New Richmond High School.