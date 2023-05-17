Local K-5 students whose Earth Day posters were chosen to be included in the 2023/2024 Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Educators Calendar were recognized by the Clinton County Commissioners on May 9 at a special courthouse ceremony. Each budding artist received a prize pack of recycled-content items, their winning artwork framed and a dozen of the, hot-off-the-presses, 2023-2024 calendars. All who were in attendance were treated to cookies and punch while they enjoyed the ceremony and the beautiful, historic Clinton County Courthouse. The students posed with their artworks alongside Commissioners Kerry Steed and Mike McCarty. Front row (L to R): Carter Thompson, EmmaLee Stull, Vida Wahsum, Grant Grunewald, and Gwen Hackney; back row: Cohen Cox, Madilyn Dorsch, Heidy Granados, Vivienne Snelling and Lola Dallas.

Submitted photo