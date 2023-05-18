Final Ohio State Fair concert announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced the final show in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

Clint Black, along with special guest Emily Ann Roberts, has claimed the final Ohio State Fair concert spot on Thursday, July 27. Offering a blend of new and classic country, this concert is one for all country music fans, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. The concert and event series features a diverse selection of entertainment that appeals to many Ohioans and out-of-state fair-goers, including pop, rock, country, R&B, contemporary Christian, and comedy.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concert goers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets for the full line up of exciting entertainment are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

The final show is highlighted below:

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

$25

Tickets on sale now

Clint Black with special guest Emily Ann Roberts

Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

$35, $25

Tickets on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

$42, $32

Tickets on sale now

Keith Sweat with special guest Ginuwine

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets on sale now

All Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

Yung Gravy and bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets on sale now

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m.

$32, $22

Tickets on sale now

1964 The Tribute (Beatles Tribute)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

$55, $45

Tickets on sale now

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tickets on sale now

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tickets on sale now

Jeff Dunham Still Not Canceled Tour

Friday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets on sale now

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets on sale now

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m.

No ticket required. Included with fair admission.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the fair include fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets or phone centers.

There is a limit of six tickets per person for the Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze concert.

The Ohio Expo Center is hosting the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2023 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.