Wilmington resident wins Barlow Book Prize

Dr. Tim Smith, Paul Socha, and Dr. Dwight Brautigam. Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON, Indiana—The Department of History and Political Science at Huntington University announced that Paul Socha is a winner of the fall semester, 2022 Jack P. Barlow, Sr. History Book Prize. The Barlow Prizes are given to outstanding students in the department’s upper-level, research- and writing-intensive courses.

Socha is from Wilmington and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree with a major in history education. He intends to graduate in December 2023.

Socha was recognized by Dr. Tim Smith, professor of non-western history at Huntington University, for his performance in art and archaeology of ancient Angkor in the fall semester of 2022.

Dr. Smith said, “Paul brought energy and focus into the class sessions and helped to create lively discussions. The award is a testimonial to his growth, not only as a committed student but as an integral member of the learning community at HU.”

The Jack P. Barlow, Sr. Book Prize honors the memory of Professor Barlow, who served for over three decades as professor of American history at Huntington University and carries a prize of $250 worth of academic books. It is sponsored by the Ron Frank Fund, which rewards academic achievement and student participation at professional academic conferences. The fund was established in 1973 in honor of Ron Frank, a former student at Huntington University.