Church Women United celebrate May Friendship Day

Christian women of the churches of Clinton County met at the First Christian Church May 12 to celebrate May Friendship Day.

The morning session was the business meeting conducted by Judith Sargent, who opened the session by reading several Bible scriptures about mothers. The secretary made the roll call. Members were counted by school districts their churches are in. The minutes were read and approved as read, as was the treasurer’s report. Committee chairs reported on activities. The nominating committee made a motion to ask the current officers and committee chairs to continue through 2024. The motion carried.

The only new business was finding a location for the November meeting, World Community Day. The date is tentatively set for Nov. 10. The time, morning or afternoon, will be decided by the host church. The meeting was adjourned and the ladies moved to the social room and were served a delicious lunch by the ladies of the host church..

The afternoon session was our wordship service. The theme, “Labor of Love – A Heart of Care,” is based on Ephesians 2:10 (NIV) “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”

Judith Sargent chose several hymns related to the scripture as the prelude. Sandy Leslie-Wall gave the words of welcome, and Mickey Ford led us in the opening prayer followed by the opening song, “Love Lifted Me.”

The Litany consisted of 7-UP blessings: Wake UP, Dress UP, Shut UP, Stand UP, Reach UP, Pray UP, and Lift UP. To emphasize the scripture a skit, “Spreading Seeds of Love – A heart to Care,” was presented, followed by the group singing “Here I Am, Lord.”

The Fellowship of the Least Coin was explained and donations were collected. The service was closed by the singing of “Pass it On” and the sharing of the Sending Forth Prayer.